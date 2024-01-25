How to avoid getting sick this winter

As the weather turns colder and cold and flu season is upon us, it’s important to practice easy tips that optimize your immune system function and reduce your risk of getting sick.

It’s no fun to be kept from doing everything that you enjoy! And, if you do happen to get sick, there are things you can do to support your body’s ability to get better quicker.

Remember, these are things that you can do all year long to keep your immune system optimized!

Avoid Getting Sick

Wash your hands. A lot. Your hands can trap and transport all kinds of microbes that cause sickness. And I’m not just talking about colds here, but lots of different germs.

Get enough nutrients. This may seem oversimplified, but it’s extremely important! Every cell in your body, including your immune cells, need enough of the essential nutrients to work properly.

Just because you’re eating enough calories doesn’t mean that those calories contain sufficient vitamins and minerals to help your body work the way you want it to.

If you’re eating a lot of processed foods, then you are not getting enough. Especially important are the antioxidant vitamins A, C, and E along with folate, vitamin D, and zinc.

Vitamin A-rich foods include carrots, sweet potatoes, and organ meats.

Vitamin C-rich foods include bell peppers and citrus.

Vitamin E-rich foods include nuts, seeds, and leafy greens.

Folate-rich foods include edamame, lentils, asparagus, spinach, and broccoli.

Vitamin D-rich foods include salmon (be sure to get sun or take a supplement).

Zinc-rich foods include oysters, beef, and chicken.

Optimize your gut microbiome. With 70-80% of immune cells being present in the gut, optimizing your digestive health is extremely important for immune health.

Eat probiotic foods. Increase your health-promoting gut microbes to help keep the immune system strong. This is like overseeding your lawn. Try 1-2 servings/day of fermented foods like sauerkraut, kimchi, miso, or fermented vegetables.

Eat prebiotic foods. Feeding those friendly gut microbes their favourite foods can help them to grow and flourish. This is like fertilizing your lawn. Beneficial gut microbes love fibrous foods like onions, asparagus, berries, bananas, sweet potatoes, whole grains, and seeds.

Get enough sleep. Did you know that our immune system cycles with our circadian rhythm? When we sleep, our immune cells produce antibodies to fight infections. Try to get at least 7 hours every single night, even when you’re feeling great.

Recover from Illness Faster

When you do get an infection, you need more nutrients to help your body fight it off, so nourishing your body is even more important. Be sure to continue to use the tips above plus the additional ones below that are crucial for getting over a common cold.

Drink lots of fluids. Being sick can be dehydrating. Fluids like water, chicken soup, and green tea are warm, hydrating comfort drinks.

Chicken soup is a source of electrolytes, especially if homemade from a real chicken with lots of vegetables

Green tea has been shown to boost some of our immune cells, and this can help to better fight off the cold

Ginger is a natural antibacterial that can help support the immune system. Add slices to boiling water for a homemade ginger "tea"

Rest and recover. When your body is fighting an infection, it’s busy working hard for your health. Give it a break, avoid intense workouts, and relax while you’re feeling under the weather.