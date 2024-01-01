How to set goals you’ll actually achieve

× Expand Unsplash

With the new year upon us, many people think about setting goals. Improving health or addressing health issues are often among the most common goals set.

Have you ever had the experience of setting a goal one year, only to find yourself setting the same goal a year later? How frustrating! Rather than allowing this frustration to make you stop trying altogether, use these strategies to increase your chances of success.

Successful goal achievers have nailed down all the steps below. If you implement them, you will vastly increase your chances of achieving what you’ve set out to, even if you have failed in the past.

Know Your WHY

This is a very important part of the work. However, it is a step that is commonly skipped or not even considered. You might want to lose weight, lower your cholesterol, or finally relieve pain, but it’s more important to know the REAL reason why that's your goal to begin with.

You need to dig deeper than just answering "why" you wish to lose weight or get rid of your health issues. Most often your first answer will be something like "so that I’m healthier," but this isn’t deep or specific enough.

You need to ask yourself why being healthier is important to you, and why that answer is important to you, and so on until you have dug down to the real reason why, and what you’ll be able to do that you can’t now. The real reason will elicit an emotional response (tears, goosebumps, etc.) that tells you it is deeply important to you.

Once you have your "why" nailed down, it will give you the energy needed to persevere when it gets challenging or to keep going even after you’re feeling better, because the process isn’t complete yet.

Use SMART Goals

There are various definitions of the term “SMART” goal, but a good one includes the following qualities:

S pecific

pecific M easurable

easurable A ttainable

ttainable R elevant

elevant Timely

The more specific you are about the change you want, how you will measure your success, and by what date you want it completed, the better. Setting your goal in this way will provide you with a framework to break it up into daily tasks.

Focus on the Daily Tasks

Having a structured task framework is freeing, since you don’t have to debate what to do or make choices that cause a drain on willpower. By eliminating any decision-making, you can just follow your plan without thinking about it! (i.e. by habit)

Believe in Yourself

Only set goals you believe you can achieve. Sounds simple right?

However, if you are setting the same health goal that you have in the past, you’re not as likely to believe that you will be successful this time. If you have failed before, it’s very hard to believe that things will be different next time.

If the method you used to achieve your goal in the past didn’t work, don’t give up on your goal. Instead, try achieving it using a different method. It might mean that you need to:

Get yourself an accountability partner

Work with an experienced practitioner

Hack your habits (i.e. sleep in your gym clothes so you’re more likely to go when you wake!)

Get Help

Uncertainty leads to a lack of action. It’s hard enough to stay motivated with full support and confidence that your new habits will make a difference. But without that help, It’s practically impossible. There is no prize for doing it alone.

Don’t set yourself up for failure by expecting drastic sweeping change to happen quickly. Habit change is hard and is only sustainable if you integrate the changes into your life. There is incredible power in small incremental changes done consistently over time.

A practitioner can guide you with their strategy on which changes to make in which order so that you are confident and successful long-term. If you’re staring down the barrel of another new year, and wondering how on earth you can make your goals STICK this time… It might be time for some professional support.