January 13, 2024 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Saturday, January 13, 2024. Many local COVID-19 metrics have improved from last week, including new cases and outbreaks. But hospitalizations and testing positivity are still at concerning high numbers.

Halton is averaging 16 new COVID-19 cases per day, down 30% this last week. Two new outbreaks have opened at workplaces and seniors care facilities in Halton, but the total number that are active has decreased from 14 to a total of 10.

Nearly one quarter of all PCR tests are still coming back positive in Halton, at 24.9%. The case numbers are only tracking those confirmed by a PCR test - the number is almost certainly much higher when counting unreported rapid test results.

Canada-wide, there are over 4,500 news cases of coronavirus this week. While that number is still large, the rate of new cases is slowly starting to go down, having decreased by 4-5% each week so far this year (also counting the last week of 2023.)

The country reported a large number of hospital recoveries this week, but also more than 100 deaths, bringing the national total above 52,000 people since the pandemic began.

1 in 6 Halton residents are up-to-date on their correct dosage. But a significant majority of that group are seniors: among those under age 60, less than than 9% of the population had any booster dose in 2023.

Confirmed global deaths hit a grim milestone this week: 7 million people worldwide have died due to COVID-19, though the real count of unofficial deaths is millions higher. The worldwide case total has surpassed 770 million confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.

**Vaccine booking: All doses and booster doses are now available for anyone in Halton age 5 and up. First doses are available for those six months and older.

While Halton's vaccine clinics are now closed, most pharmacies and health care centres are offering all numbered doses and boosters to patients.

**CLICK HERE to book a vaccination appointment at a local pharmacy or primary care office for any numbered dose of vaccine, including all boosters

New data from Halton Regional Health as of this week:

Halton is averaging 16.4 new COVID-19 cases per day, an approximate 31% decrease from last week's 24.4 average daily cases.

There are 10 active outbreaks in Halton (4 less than last week)

24.9% of locally administered COVID-19 tests are coming back positive (0.3% less than last week)

24 people are being treated in hospital with COVID-19 (1 more than last week)

Vaccinations in Halton Region:

At least 1.66 million doses have been administered in Halton

93% of Halton residents have at least two doses (the primary series)

17% of eligible Halton residents (age 12+) are up to date on their booster shots (have had the primary series and a booster dose in the last six months)

46% of eligible residents have a primary series and a booster more than six months ago

Canadian COVID-19 Update:

Canada has had 4.66 million cumulative cases of COVID-19

There are 654,300 active cases in Canada (+4,500 this week)

3,987 people are currently in hospital (-273 this week)

There are 52,051 deaths to date (+119 this week)

82.60% of Canadians have at least two doses of vaccine

51.64% of Canadians are vaccinated including one or more booster doses

Global COVID-19 Update:

U.S. hospitalizations are up 3.2% this past week

U.S. deaths have increased 14.3% this week, up from last week's 12.5%

Americans with up-to-date with all recommended vaccine booster doses are no longer being reported by the CDC

773.81 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic started; 7.01 million people have died

141,000 people worldwide have been infected in the last seven days

The evidence is clear: though transmission has dramatically slowed, vaccination (including all recommended booster shots) is still the best way to be protected from contracting COVID-19.

Local, provincial, national and international health units affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines and all boosters effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduces your risk of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Book a vaccination appointment for any numbered dose of vaccine, including all boosters, online here

