Mandatory masking at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital

To prioritize the safety and well-being of its longer-stay patients, Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, along with other Halton Healthcare hospitals, has implemented a mandatory masking policy. This initiative aims to protect vulnerable patients and prevent the spread of infectious diseases within the hospital premises.

Masking requirements

All visitors to Halton Healthcare hospitals must wear a mask while accessing specific patient care areas. The following units at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital necessitate mandatory mask usage:

3 North Complex Transitional Care Unit

4 North Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit

According to Halton Healthcare, Complex Transitional Care (CTC) provides a transitional level of care when a patient no longer requires the hospital's acute care services.

Care on CTC is provided by a team of healthcare professionals to persons who have medically complex, nursing and therapeutic needs. The complexity of patient needs requires the intensity of staffing levels, typical of a hospital environment.

Mandatory mask usage is also applicable in specific units at Milton District Hospital. These include:

2 North Regional Unit

Complex Transitional Care Unit

Visitors and patients must wear masks at Georgetown Hospital, specifically in the Complex Transitional Care Unit. However, individuals in other hospital areas can wear face masks. To facilitate this, face mask dispensers are conveniently stationed at all main entrances of the Halton Healthcare facilities.

Importance of mandatory masking

Halton Healthcare hospitals demonstrate their commitment to patient safety by enforcing mandatory masking in specific patient care areas. With vulnerable patients residing in the mentioned units, taking proactive measures to minimize the risk of transmitting infection is crucial. Wearing masks protects patients and supports a safe environment for healthcare workers and visitors.

Halton Healthcare is cognizant of the role face masks play in protecting its patients and the wider community, which was demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic as incidents of influenza dropped. By implementing mandatory masking, the hospitals are taking a proactive stance to ensure everyone's safety.