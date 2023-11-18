November 18, 2023 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash COVID-19 photograph

This is Oakville's coronavirus update for Saturday, November 18, 2023. The spread of COVID-19 in Oakville continues to grow, with new cases and testing positivity at their highest numbers in over a year.

While hospitalizations are down locally this week, eleven new institutional outbreaks have opened in Halton in less than a month, mainly focused on seniors care.

The most concerning current metric examining COVID-19 as a renewed health concern is Halton's testing positivity rate is, which as of today is over 22%, a rate that is dangerously high and a 2023 record.

There is good news: now that new subvariant EG.5 and XBB focused boosters are available Ontario-wide, Halton's total vaccinations are now at 1.63 million doses.

Better still, 13% of the population is now up-to-date on their correct dosage - the highest percentage of all 2023, and a number that's tripled since October 1 this year.

Because the latest Omicron subvariants EG.5 and XBB are now present and infecting cases in southern Ontario and across Canada, Halton's recent vaccination rates have been skyrocketing upwards.

Canada confimred a 2023-high 5,000 new cases of coronavirus this week. In the nationwide vaccination effort, last week Canada administered its 100 millionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The worldwide case total to date, as predicted, has now surpassed 770 million cases recorded worldwide since the start of the pandemic. Confirmed global deaths are approaching 7 million people, though the real count of unofficial deaths is, almost certainly, millions higher.

**Vaccine booking: All doses and booster doses are now available for anyone in Halton age 5 and up, though fourth doses must be at least five months since your last dose and 90 days since having COVID-19.

Halton continues to book all numbered dosage vaccinations for all residents age six months and older, plus booster dose appointments for anyone age 5 and up.

**CLICK HERE to book a vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic for any numbered dose of vaccine, including all boosters

New data from Halton Regional Health this week:

Halton is averaging 16.6 new COVID-19 cases per day, up slightly from last week's 15.0 average daily cases.

There are 12 active outbreaks in Halton (same as last week)

22.1% of locally administered COVID-19 tests are coming back positive (1.9% more than last week)

18 people are being treated in hospital with COVID-19 (4 less than last week)

Vaccinations in Halton Region:

At least 1.63 million doses have been administered in Halton

93% of Halton residents have at least two doses (the primary series)

13% of eligible Halton residents (age 12+) are up to date on their booster shots (have had the primary series and a booster dose in the last six months)

50% of eligible residents have a primary series and a booster more than six months ago

Canadian COVID-19 Update:

Canada has had 4.62 million cumulative cases of COVID-19

There are 614,200 active cases in Canada (+5,050 this week)

3,555 people are currently in hospital (+80 this week)

There are 51,455 deaths to date (+67 this week)

82.61% of Canadians have at least two doses of vaccine

51.54% of Canadians are vaccinated including one or more booster doses

Global COVID-19 Update:

U.S. hospitalizations are up 8.6% this past week, a significant jump from last week

U.S. deaths have increased 9.1% this week, continuing to grow

Americans with up-to-date with all recommended vaccine booster doses are no longer being reported by the CDC

771.82 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic started; 6.98 million people have died

The evidence is clear: though transmission has dramatically slowed, vaccination (including all recommended booster shots) is still the best way to be protected from contracting COVID-19.

Local, provincial, national and international health units affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines and all boosters effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduces your risk of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

