Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital recognized by American College of Surgeons

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital (OTMH) has achieved "Meritorious" status for surgical patient care in 2022, recognized by the American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program (ACS NSQIP).

According to a media release from Halton Healthcare, "ACS NSQIP is the only nationally validated quality improvement program that measures and enhances the care of surgical patients."

ACS NSQIP is a major program of the American College of Surgeons and is currently used in over 850 adult and pediatric hospitals.

As an active ACS NSQIP participant, Halton Healthcare "uses data from OTMH surgical procedures to enhance care quality and reduce complications."

"Quality improvement is a continuous journey," says Dr. Duncan Rozario, Chief of Surgery at OTMH. "Collecting this data and measuring our progress helps identify specific areas to focus our improvement efforts. Fewer complications means a faster discharge home and a return to quality of life for our patients."

The hospital's recognition includes the "All Cases" category, measuring outcomes such as surgical site infections, urinary tract infections, pneumonia, blood clots, readmission, and death. Data is collected throughout the hospital stay and through post-procedure phone calls.

Melissa Farrell, Halton Healthcare's President & CEO, congratulates the OTMH surgical team for their dedication to surgical excellence, earning this distinction three times since joining ACS NSQIP in 2015.

Cathy Goacher, Director of the OTMH Surgical Program, appreciates the healthcare team's focus on enhancing the patient experience, stating, "They provide surgical care of the absolute highest quality, every day. This recognition is a testament to that work."