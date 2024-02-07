Valentine's Day "fat bombs" recipe

× Expand Bonnie Flemington fat bombs

These fat bombs are the bomb...hormone balancing and delicious.

Another benefit of these treats is the anti-inflammatory cacao powder. It’s packed with antioxidants that reduce inflammation. It’s the flavanols in cacao that are responsible for chocolate’s anti-inflammatory effects.

Also, the monk fruit sweetener keeps this treat blood sugar balancing, and the fruit’s mogrosides are said to be anti-inflammatory.

DIRECTIONS:

In a small pot melt coconut oil and nut butter over low heat.

Stir in cacao powder and sweetener. Remove from heat and add vanilla, cinnamon, and salt.

Pour or spoon the mixture into silicone candy molds or mini-muffin cups.

Put in the freezer or fridge for 30 minutes or until set. Remove from molds and store in the fridge in an airtight container.