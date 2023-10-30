Oakville Home Depot robbed by a man with a knife

× Expand HRPS Halton Regional Police Photo: Halton Regional Police

On Thursday, Oct. 26 an Oakville Home Depot was robbed by a man with a knife at around 6:45 p.m.

The Halton Police is currently investigating a crime that took place last Thursday at The Home Depot on 2555 Bristol Circle. The suspect is said to have come into the store like a normal customer, selected a few items, and then began to walk out without paying.

According to the Halton Police, the loss prevention team tried to stop the suspect outside the store but the suspect then turned, dropped the items, and charged at the employee with a knife. The employee backed up and the suspect turned and ran to a waiting car and fled the scene.

There were no injuries and no arrests have been made at this time.

The Public Relations team at Home Depot Canada commented on the issue, stating, “The safety of our customers and associates is our top priority and we are thankful no one was harmed. We are working closely with the local authorities.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Halton Police at 905-825-4747.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.