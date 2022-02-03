Search of Oakville home was part of $100,000 contraband tobacco bust

× Expand Photo by Shaun Meintjes on Unsplash

A five-month investigation has led to the execution of five search warrants in the Greater Toronto Area and the seizure of a large quantity of contraband tobacco.

On Jan. 27, 2022, members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Contraband Tobacco Enforcement Team, OPP Emergency Response Team and OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, with assistance from the Ministry of Finance and the Canada Border Services Agency, executed five search warrants at locations in Hamilton, Brantford, Grimsby, North York and Oakville.

As a result of this investigation, police seized:

290,000 Contraband tobacco cigarettes (sticks)

9,000 Grams of contraband chewing tobacco

Approximately $15,000 CAD currency

Approximately $9,000 US currency

The estimated street value of contraband tobacco is more than 100,000 Canadian dollars.

Nafiz Fajem, age 54 of Hamilton, is charged with:

Trafficking contraband tobacco contrary to Section 121.1 of the Criminal Code

Fraud over $5,000 contrary to Section 380(1) of the Criminal Code

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at an Ontario Court of Justice in Hamilton on April 29, 2022. The investigation is ongoing, and further charges will be laid if applicable.

Please note that a person charged with an offence is considered innocent unless found guilty by a court of law.