Oakville homicide victim identified as Arman Dhillon

Dhillon Family Arman Dhillon

On Aug. 19, Halton Police reported that a man was killed in the neighbourhood of Saw Whet around the intersection Belt Lane and Littlefield Road at approximately 1:00 a.m., after responding to multi-calls reporting gunshots.

At the scene, Police found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman with severe injuries who was immediately transported to the hospital.

Following the post-mortem examination, the victim of the homicide is identified as 27-year-old Arman Dhillon of Alberta. The victim's name was released with the family's permission.

Further to the original release, the suspect(s) vehicle is identified as a white Acura MDX that was set on fire on Addingham Crescent in east Oakville's Clearview neighbourhood on Aug. 19.

Investigators appeal to witnesses and property owners with surveillance video or dash cam footage from 12:00 to 2:00 a.m. on Aug. 19 in the following neighbourhoods:

Saw Whet (QEW and Bronte Road)

(QEW and Bronte Road) Clearview (QEW and Ford Drive, Winston Churchill Boulevard, and Sheridan Garden Drive)

Anyone with information or video of the area is asked to contact the Homicide Unit tip line at 905-825-4776.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.