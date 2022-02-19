Oakville begins next phase of Ontario's reopening plan

× Expand Ross Cadranel Town Hall Covid

More public health measures have been lifted in Oakville and across Ontario as the province moves into the next phase of its reopening plan. Changes began a few days ago, on February 17 at 12:01 a.m., and are now in full effect.

Gathering limits have increased to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors. Organized public events are limited to 50 people indoors with no limit to outdoors.

The Town of Oakville says they will "continue to take a gradual approach to increasing capacity limits and reopening services and facilities to ensure the safety of staff and residents." All recreation and culture facilities in town remain under the two-metre distancing requirement, with no plans announced yet for distancing to end.

While province-wide vaccination efforts continue, Ontario has said they will remain in this temporary step until Tuesday, March 1. That's when the province intends to ease more public health measures, including lifting capacity limits in all remaining indoor public settings.

Oakville residents are reminded that all public health measures remain in effect. Proof of vaccination with a QR code, COVID-19 health screening, and physical distancing from those outside your household is still required at this time. Masks are still required at all times indoors except when exercising.

What is now open

Capacity limits for all recreation and culture programs and services will gradually increase based on available resources starting February 17.

Pre-registration is recommended for drop-in programs but not required.

Access to the fitness centre is no longer limited to the hourly time slots, pre-registration is not required.

Recreational swims will increase capacities based on available resources.

The Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts is resuming in-person performances at 50% capacity.

The Oakville Museum is open for drop-in and pre-booked activities.

Rental permits are available and capacities will be increased where facilities can accommodate.

Registration for spring programs and summer camps opens on Wednesday, March 2 at 7 a.m.

What remains closed

At this time, Town Hall is closed to the public, including Service Oakville, all service counters, and meeting and event spaces, with the exception of appointments for marriage licences and Proof of Life forms.

The Town says to check oakville.ca for updates "next week" on when Town Hall will reopen. Residents and businesses are encouraged to continue using the town’s online services where possible.

Visit the Town of Oakville's COVID-19 Information page and Twitter and Facebook accounts for updates to town programs and services.