Oakville instructor arrested for sexual assault of a female youth

The Halton Police arrested a 65-year-old instructor from Oakville in connection with a sexual assault of a young girl. Local police believe that there could be additional victims and request help from residents in this investigation.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) received a complaint of sexual assault of a young girl who attended a group axe throwing lesson on Oct. 2, 2021. During the lesson at the Silver Sword Archery on Burnhamthorpe Road in Oakville, the instructor "touched the victim in a sexual manner multiple times without consent."

HRPS arrested the 65-year-old instructor on Oct. 3, 2021. The police pressed the following charges on him:

Sexual Interference

Sexual Assault

The police urge people with information regarding this investigation to contact Detective Constable Mark Werner of the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 905 825 4777 ext 8747.

HRPS also shares that sexual assault is “any touching of another person without their consent where the touching is of a sexual nature, or where the sexual integrity of the victim is violated. A sexual assault can range from unwanted touching to sexual assault involving penetration.”

The police also highlights that there is no statute of limitation for reporting a sexual assault. Victims can report it to the Halton Regional Police Service Victim Services Unit at 905-825-4777, even if the sexual assault happened long ago.

Residents can submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.

Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not publish the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service typically posts suspect(s) name(s) on their website.