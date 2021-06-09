Oakville named one of Canada's safest cities

"Is Canada a safe country?"

According to the website Study Nova Scotia - it is one of the safest destinations in the world. So naturally, you still need to be cautious wherever you roam, but would it surprise you to hear that Oakville is one of the safest cities in Canada?

According to University Magazine, Oakville is one of Canada's safest cities. Referencing Numbeo, a website that compares the safest cities globally, Oakville ranks just behind Quebec City, Markham, and Coquitlam. University Magazine lists the parameters used as low crime rates, trust of the police, and police responsiveness.

"It does not come as a surprise to me that Oakville has been named as one of the safest cities in Canada.," says Ifra Masood, a student at the Schulich School of Business and alumni of Iroquois Ridge High School. The “tight-knit” neighbourhoods create a welcoming environment. I feel very fortunate to have grown up in Oakville, where I’ve never really had to think about whether or not my neighbourhood dangerous. The community cares a lot about each other, and this reflects in the way that members are valued and in the preservation of the Town’s history."

"In Oakville, I see the most consistent maintenance and improvement of the cities I've lived in," says Michael Knudson, alumni of Western University and Oakville resident who has lived in Mississauga, London, and Kelowna, British Columbia. "Nothing feels stagnant. I have a forested area running through the neighbourhood, and I actually see city workers doing things like marking trees that need to be taken down, levelling out unpaved areas, clearing storm gutters, and just regular patrols. As far as transport goes, bike lanes in Oakville are great. They're not just this tiny mandatory section but are big and have buffer space which makes me a lot more comfortable as a driver. I don't think I have seen a street without a sidewalk which is something I have seen in other cities."

Oakville has a reputation for being a neighbourhood often associated with affluence and abundance far removed from dangerous crimes. Nevertheless - Oakville is no stranger to its fair share of events, including:

Theft

Property damage

Break-ins

Assaults

That said, Oakville's ranking speaks volumes about the quality of police work, community governance, and resident engagement.

The Halton Regional Police Network has received a series of awards for its service, including

AVA Digital Award - 2021 -in recognition for the Halton Police Website providing the police with improved access to police services.

2020 OACP Traffic Safety Initiative of the Year Award - awarded to the police organization that creates, develops, and implements Ontario’s most successful traffic safety program.

2020 Canadian Young Project Manager of the Year Award recognizes the utilization of innovative technologies and analytics to improve community safety and well-being.

According to Jeff Knoll, Chair of Halton Police Board and Ward 5 Town & Regional Councillor, "It doesn't surprise me to hear that Oakville is associated with the level of safety that it is. Credit goes to the police for creating a safe environment for our community to thrive, but a large piece of this is obviously attributed to our citizens. In this community, people care, they keep a watch out for their neighbour, and they respect the laws and value the public safety procedure among other factors."

In addition to the above, Jeff Knoll made mention of the progressive ways Halton Regional Police handle themselves:

Our police are not just obsessed with "busting bad guys," but they are deeply engaged in crime prevention.

Police are very involved in mental health issues, with specialized programs to encourage education and inclusion in the force and the community.

"Oakville residents care. People don't just close their doors and hide. They're out there. If they see something, they say something. People trust the community here. I know that it's not perfect, and we're striving to do better all the time. I know there are some racialized groups that may not feel totally accepted, and we work on that every day. There's this huge degree of respect between our police and community. The fact that they work together is one of the most important things."

"I’ve lived in Oakville essentially my entire life," says Jessica Kayama, proud Oakvillian and beauty influencer. "While I am aware that bad things can happen anywhere, I’m thankful to live in a city where I mainly feel safe. While Oakville is definitely a great community - I still encourage people to look out for their safety and security and, of course, always lock your doors no matter the time of day."

Kevin Hibbard - a musician and Hip Hop artist behind the music collective Nightlite born and raised in Oakville also added, "Oakville still feels like the smaller town I grew up in. The growing population has done little to affect that associated culture. It’s always been a peaceful haven among young adults looking to avoid trouble, and those who are looking to find it seek it elsewhere."

Taha Ahmad, Oakville Resident, also shared his thoughts. "Oakville is one of the safest neighbourhoods I know. However, there is always that one street or neighbourhood we know to avoid. It's sort of an unspoken thing we all know."

While we will always work towards a progressive goal of community safety and security, the news from Canada University is an approving nod to the Oakville community and why we choose to make it our home.

