Town council loosens noise rules to attract film projects

× Expand Marcel Painchaud Production crews at Lakeside Park

In a bid to attract more film projects to Oakville, the town is making it quicker for filmmakers to get noise exemption permits.

Town councillors approved relaxing the rules around noise permits after staff reported that the 30-day turnaround on permits was a barrier to bringing films to town.

With municipalities around Ontario competing for film projects, the town’s usual rules noise rules are too slow for the industry, said the staff report, received by councillors at this week's Oct. 23 meeting.

Under the newly approved rules, residents living within 120 metres of the filming location will now get seven days notice of the permit request, down from 14 days. During that time, they may file an objection with the town.

Applications for noise exemption permits will be processed within 10 days, down from 30 days.

The permits allow film companies to exceed allowed noise level limits.

Earlier this year, the town launched a three-year pilot project with a dedicated film liaison staff member, in an attempt to entice film productions to Oakville.

The new rules will be in place for the duration of the pilot project.

A version of the staff report presented to councillors on noise and film production in Oakville can be read online here.