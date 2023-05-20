Local man wins $1 million Encore lottery jackpot

× Expand OLG

Marty Safranek, of Oakville, has been playing the lottery for 30 years. Two weeks ago, he played a game on Encore on a whim while buying a Lotto 6/49 ticket - and it turned into a game he'll never forget.

But Safranek’s decision to add it to his Lotto 6/49 ticket for the May 6 draw has now made him a millionaire. He matched all seven digits in order to win the $1 million prize.

"I don’t usually play Encore," the Oakville resident said. "This time was a fluke. When I got an email from OLG telling me I won, I thought it was fake."

Safranek confirmed his win before sharing the news with his family, who also had trouble believing it was true. He originally bought his ticket on OLG.ca.

"I’m still waiting for it to sink in," he said.

Sometimes changing things up can pay off in a big way. Congratulations Marty!