Oakville resident acting erratically at Third & Upper Middle

On Saturday, May 1, at approximately 3:35 PM, Halton Regional Police officers responded to a call regarding a 32-year-old man from Oakville, Ontario. The man was involved in a series of interactions with various members of the public in the area of Third Line and Upper Middle Road.

These actions culminated with the male climbing atop a vehicle on Upper Middle Road and subsequently rolling off, striking the roadway.

The male was transported to the hospital, receiving treatment for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are requesting anyone with additional information, cell phone or dashboard camera footage of this, or any interactions leading up to this incident to contact Detective Constable Scott Feddema at Halton Regional Police, 20 Division – Oakville by calling 905-827-4747 ext 873 or email him at [email protected].

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.