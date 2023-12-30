Oakville man among six arrested in recovery of 25 stolen vehicles

× Expand York Regional Police

The York Regional Police have concluded a two-month-long investigation into an auto theft ring in Mississauga that saw the recovery of 25 stolen vehicles valued at over $2.2 million and the arrest of six suspects, one of whom is a 42-year-old man from Oakville.

The investigation, initiated in November 2023, identified a parking lot in Mississauga where stolen vehicles were being stored. Police began to piece together additional locations where the vehicles were being taken which eventually gave them a list of suspects.

A subsequent search warrant executed on Dec. 14, at a Mississauga warehouse led to the discovery of stolen vehicles inside shipping containers, along with stolen license plates, master car keys, and a key reprogramming device.

Five suspects were apprehended during the search, while a sixth, Alex Kabia, 52, of Toronto, was arrested at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Dec. 22, 2023.

Among the six charged is Michael Arthur Clark, 42, of Oakville who was among five of the suspects in possession of an Automobile Master Key.

The names of all six suspects are:

Samuel Owusu-Hammond, 31, of Toronto

Michael Arthur Clark, 42, of Oakville

Kiryl Andrushkevich, 31, of Toronto

Laye Mamadee Kromah, 25, of Hamilton

Ala’a Ghazal, 25, of Mississauga

Alex Kabia, 52, of Toronto

Charges against the individuals include:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Trafficking in Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Possession of Automobile Master Key (all but Kabia)

Fail to Comply with Undertaking (Owusu-Hammond)

Three of the six arrested individuals were on bail at the time for unrelated matters. The investigation remains ongoing.

Chief Jim MacSween of the York Regional Police commented on the matter stating, "Our investigators are working diligently to tackle organized auto theft, utilizing a data-driven approach and specialized tools in partnership with law enforcement agencies."

David Glos, Acting Regional Director General of CBSA for the Greater Toronto Area Region, saying, "In this investigation, CBSA Intelligence and Border Services Officers collaborated with York Regional Police, contributing to the successful operation."

"The Canada Border Services Agency works closely with local police and enforcement partners across the country to disrupt, investigate, and prosecute organized crime."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Auto Cargo Theft Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext.6651, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.