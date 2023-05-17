Oakville man arrested for alleged sexual offence

× Expand HRPS Halton Police

HRPS

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has arrested an Oakville man for an alleged sex offence involving a youth and investigators believe there may be additional victims.

In May (2023), according to a female youth's statement, she was invited to the residence of the accused in order to discuss a potential cleaning job. Once inside, the youth was told she did not have to clean but would still be paid. The accused then allegedly offered her wine and made sexual comments. The victim fled the residence and police were contacted.

On May 12, 2023, Juvenal Lima Bettencourt De Qaudros (57) of Oakville was arrested. He has been charged with the following:

Invitation to Sexual Touching (1 count)

De Qaudros was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

In order to protect the identity of the victim, police will not be providing further details surrounding this investigation.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims in relation to De Qaudros and are asking anyone with information or anyone who has been victimized by him to contact Halton Police at (905) 825-477. According to Halton Regional Police, the accused is also known to go by the name Jim Qaudros.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Please note: an individual charged can only be found guilty by a court of law.