Oakville man arrested following drug investigation

On March 3, 2022, members of the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) - 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau completed a high-level cannabis trafficking investigation and executed Cannabis Control Act search warrants at residences in Oakville and Mississauga.

As a result of this investigation HRPS seized over 19kgs (41 pounds) of Cannabis, 500 gram of Hashish, over 700 packages of THC edibles and chocolate, and 250 grams of Psilocybin.

Police also seized $20,000 in cash, a money counter, and other indicia of trafficking. The value of the drugs seized is estimated at $250,000.

Cory McCron (31) of Oakville has been charged with the following offences:

Possession for the Purpose of Selling Cannabis - Cannabis Act

Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

He was released on an Undertaking, and is to appear in Milton court on April 1, 2022.

Investigators would like to caution members the public regarding purchasing Cannabis products from unlicensed distributors as the content of THC can exceed recommended doses for human consumption.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2281.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

More information and photos from this investigation are available online here with the Halton Regional Police Service.

PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.