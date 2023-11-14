Oakville Home Depot robbery suspect swings hatchet

× Expand Photo: Unsplash / Oxana Milis

A 24-year-old male suspect has been arrested for stealing and swinging a hatchet at Home Depot employees in Oakville.

At around 8 p.m. on Nov. 10, a 24 year old male entered the Home Depot on 99 Cross Avenue in Oakville and grabbed a cart. He began loading it up with various power tools and a hatchet before beginning to make his way out.

The accused armed himself with the hatchet and brazenly exited the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Loss prevention personnel approached the suspect outside the store but the accused allegedly swung the hatchet at the employee before fleeing on foot.

Despite the attempted assault, no physical injuries were reported. The accused managed to flee the scene before law enforcement could arrive.

When police eventually arrived on scene, they quickly located and arrested the suspect.

According to the report from Halton Police, "the 24 year old male of no fixed address was charged with robbery, breach of probation and failure to comply with release order."