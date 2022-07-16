Oakville man arrested in human trafficking investigation

Investigators from the Peel Region's Specialized Enforcement Bureau - Vice Unit have arrested and charged an Oakville man concerning a sex-trafficking investigation involving three women in the Greater Toronto Area.

The man, Curtis Brown, was arrested following a primary search warrant in May 2022. This investigation began back in July 2021, when Peel police said, "an investigation was initiated after a victim came forward to police." During the one year investigation, two additional victims were identified.

Peel Regional Police

On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, investigators arrested Brown, a 29-year-old man from Oakville. A search warrant was executed at his residence here in town, where officers located a quantity of drugs. Brown has now been charged with the following ten (10) alleged offences:

Human Trafficking

Procuring

Receiving Material Benefits

Exercise Control, Direction or Influence (x3)

Derive Material Benefit (x2)

Living off the Avails of Prostitution

Possession of a Controlled Substance

He was held for a bail hearing and attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

On Thursday, May 5, 2022, a warrant was executed on Brown's other residence in the City of Brampton where police seized a large quantity of drugs along with Canadian currency. At that time, Curtis Brown was charged with:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

Proceeds of Crime

Following these arrests, officers from the Specialized Enforcement Bureau – Vice Unit concluded the investigation, identifying the three woman who were being allegedly trafficked into sex trade by the suspect, who exercised control over aspects of the victims’ life and profited financially.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims, particularly in the Greater Toronto Area, and are urging them to contact us at 905-453-2121, extension 3555.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation is asked to call the Specialized Enforcement Bureau –Vice at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3555. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca

