Oakville man charged for stabbing Hamilton Police officers

On Tuesday, December 22, 2020 shortly after 3:00 p.m., Hamilton Police responded to the area of James Street North and Robert Street for a male acting erratically. It was reported to Police that the male was also in possession of a weapon.

× Expand © OpenStreetMap contributors (CC BY-SA 2.0) Area where altercation occurred.

Upon arrival, Police located a 24-year-old male who immediately confronted the Hamilton Police officers and engaged in an altercation.

Subsequently three Hamilton Police Officers were stabbed in the neck and head with a knife.

The officers have been transported to local hospital and are currently being treated for their injuries. They are in stable condition.

This is an isolated incident and public safety is not a concern.

A 24 year-old male from Oakville, Ontario was arrested and charged for the following offences:

Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer x 3

Resist Arrest x 4

Weapons Dangerous x1

This is an active investigation and further updates will be provided as the investigation unfolds.

Investigators are appealing for the public’s assistance in locating any video surveillance in the area or any witnesses to come forward.

If you have any information that you believe could assist police with the investigation into this crime, you are asked to contact Detective David Brewster at 905-546-4067. To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com.