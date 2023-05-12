Oakville man arrested for breaking into vehicles

× Expand Pexels Door handle of a car

An Oakville man was placed under arrest after he was caught while allegedly breaking into vehicles.

In the morning at around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, residents of a neighbourhood in Burlington observed a man “checking door handles of vehicles;” he was trying to open them.

These residents then notified Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS).

HRPS officers showed up on scene, found the suspect and arrested him.

After an investigation, HRPS determined that the man was the same suspect who was sought after trying to open vehicles near Queensway Drive in Burlington - a little over a week ago - on Wednesday, May 3. On that day, he had stolen sunglasses and loose change from a car.

41-year-old Brian McNeil, from Oakville, has been charged with theft under $5000 and breaching both his release order and probation. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Halton Police would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can reach them by dialling 905-825-4747.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).