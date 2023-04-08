Oakville man among gang of five charged for casino fraud and cheating

× Expand Pexels Dealer at a casino

The OPP has charged five people for cheating and stealing from Woodbine Casino in Toronto, including one man from Oakville.

The Investigation and Enforcement Bureau, part of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, looked into allegations that a dealer, at a table, was colluding with patrons to steal.

The dealer, a 52-year-old man from Toronto, was charged with criminal breach of trust, cheat at play, theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000.

The group of four who colluded with the dealer consisted of three men from Toronto and one from Oakville.

The man from Oakville was 33-years-old and was charged with cheat at play, theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000.

All five men have been released from custody. They will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Toronto; court dates haven’t been set as of yet.