Oakville man caught transporting $300K worth of contraband tobacco

OPP Highway Safety Division
The stopped truck
A truck was stopped by Burlington OPP at Highway 403 and Aberdeen Avenue, as part of an investigation by the Ontario Ministry of Finance, and led to a serious discovery.
The stop took place on Thursday, Jan. 12 and officers found 60 cases of contraband tobacco, valued at around $300K, being transported.
The 30-year-old driver from Oakville has been charged under the “Tobacco Tax Act and Criminal Code,” according to the OPP Highway Safety Division.
The inside of the truck
