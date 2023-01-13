Oakville man caught transporting $300K worth of contraband tobacco

A truck was stopped by Burlington OPP at Highway 403 and Aberdeen Avenue, as part of an investigation by the Ontario Ministry of Finance, and led to a serious discovery.

The stop took place on Thursday, Jan. 12 and officers found 60 cases of contraband tobacco, valued at around $300K, being transported. 

The 30-year-old driver from Oakville has been charged under the “Tobacco Tax Act and Criminal Code,” according to the OPP Highway Safety Division. 

