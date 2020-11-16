Oakville man charged with 8 others in Second Career Funding Program fraud

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged nine individuals following a lengthy investigation into allegations of fraud.

In 2017 the OPP Anti-Rackets Branch commenced an investigation into the practices of Royal Institute of Science and Management (RISM), a private career college operating out of Markham, Ontario, and RISM personnel.

The investigation revealed that for a period of six years, the owners and employees of RISM recruited students to apply to the Ontario Government Second Career Funding Program, offered by the Ministry of Labour Training and Skills Development.

The Second Career Funding Program is designed for unemployed workers to obtain new skills, in certain fields, and the financial support for reintegration back into the work force. Funding, up to $28,000.00, is offered to eligible individuals to pay for tuition, books, instructional costs and the cost of living expenses.

After having attained the Second Career funding, students in turn paid money to RISM in the form of tuition. Students subsequently received a diploma of course completion, without having attended classes or acquiring the prescribed training. RISM also provided fraudulent documentation to the Ministry and regulatory bodies having oversight of the associated programs.

The OPP Anti-Rackets Branch with assistance from Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC), Ministry of College and Universities and the College of Massage Therapists of Ontario, has charged the following eight employees and one former student:

58 year-old man from Richmond Hill, Ontario

Instructing Commission of Offence for Criminal Organization contrary to section 467.13 of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Fraud Over $5000, contrary to section 380(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada

51 year-old woman from Richmond Hill, Ontario

Instructing Commission of Offence for Criminal Organization contrary to section 467.13 of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Forgery contrary to section 366(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada

Trafficking in Forged Document contrary to section 368(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada

Perjury contrary to section 131(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Fraud Over $5000, contrary to section 380(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada

54 year-old man from Markham, Ontario

Forgery contrary to section 366(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada

Trafficking in Forged Document contrary to section 368(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada

Participation in Activities of Criminal Organization contrary to section 467.11 of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Fraud Over $5000, contrary to section 380 (1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada

73 year-old man from Etobicoke, Ontario

Forgery contrary to section 366(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada

Trafficking in Forged Document contrary to section 368(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada

Participation in Activities of Criminal Organization contrary to section 467.11 of the Criminal Code of Canada

Obstruct Justice contrary to section 139 of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Fraud Over $5000, contrary to section 380(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada

54 year-old man from Oakville, Ontario

Forgery contrary to section 366(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada

Trafficking in Forged Document contrary to section 368(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada

Participation in Activities of Criminal Organization contrary to section 467.11 of the Criminal Code of Canada

Fraud Over $5000, contrary to section 380(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

56 year-old woman from Cobourg, Ontario

Forgery contrary to section 366(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada

Trafficking in Forged Document contrary to section 368(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada

Participation in Activities of Criminal Organization contrary to section 467.11 of the Criminal Code of Canada

Fraud Over $5000, contrary to section 380(1)(a)of the Criminal Code of Canada.

34 year-old woman from Thornhill, Ontario

Participation in Activities of Criminal Organization contrary to section 467.11 of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Fraud Over $5000, contrary to section 380(1)(a)of the Criminal Code of Canada

37 year-old woman from Richmond Hill, Ontario

Participation in Activities of Criminal Organization contrary to section 467.11 of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Fraud Over $5000, contrary to section 380 (1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada

56 year-old from Toronto, Ontario

Forgery contrary to section 366(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada

Trafficking in Forged Document contrary to section 368(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada

Fraud Over $5000, contrary to section 380 (1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Newmarket, Ontario on January 14, 2021.

The OPP will not comment further in order to protect the integrity of the investigation and the court process.

Anyone with information should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.

Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not publish the name(s) of suspect(s). OPP does typically post suspect(s) name(s) on their website.