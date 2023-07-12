Oakville man charged in energy fraud investigation

× Expand Unsplash

The Halton Regional Police Service – Regional Fraud Unit made two arrests after receiving reports from over twenty complainants who invested in "OOM Energy" (also known as MCS Energy). The arrests were the culmination of a three-year police investigation.

Over $3 million was loaned to OOM Energy by private investors concerning projects that involved the installation of electrical generators.

OOM Energy allegedly misled victims to believe that an insurance program guaranteed their investments and were allegedly supplied with forged documents.

On June 16, police arrested and charged the owner of OOM Energy, Craig Hugh Clydesdale (65) from Oakville, and insurance broker, Thomas Craig McBeath (61) from Markham with multiple counts of Fraud Over $5,000 and forgery-related offences.

It is believed that there may be more victims and witnesses in the community. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Detective Constable. Ed Spence of the Halton Police Regional Fraud Unit at (905) 465-8746.

Anonymously tips can be submitted to Halton Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.