Oakville Man charged for online extortion

In the summer of 2020, the Halton Regional Police Service started an online extortion investigation when two separate victims reported being contacted over social media.

The victims were asked to send a nude image in exchange for money. The suspect indicated the image would only be viewed for a few seconds before being deleted.

After receiving the image the suspect was able to save a copy and threatened to distribute it unless additional images were sent. No money was exchanged.

The suspect ultimately distributed the images without the consent of the victims and in one case the victim was under the age of 18.

On Thursday, January 28, 2021, the suspect, a 25 year-old men from from Oakville, Ontario was arrested and charged with the following:

Extortion (3 counts)

Distribution of Intimate Image Without Consent (5 counts)

Distribution of Child Pornography (4 counts)

Possession of Child Pornography (3 counts)

Police believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone who had contact with the online identity of “Jason Tottersmith” and/or Instagram account “jay.totts” or Snapchat account of “jtottersmith” to contact police.

Police want to remind the public of the following:

All images shared over the internet can be saved without your knowledge.

Never send images to unknown persons over the internet.

Increase all privacy and security settings to all of your social media accounts.

For additional internet safety tips, please visit https://www.cybertip.ca/app/en/

Anyone with information in regards to any of these occurrences is asked to contact Acting Detective Stephane Verreault of the Oakville Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2260

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers "See Something? Hear Something? Know Something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.

Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not publish the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service does typically post suspect(s) name(s) on their website.