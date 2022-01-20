Oakville man charged for sexually assaulting a young girl

× Expand HRPS

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) – Child and Sexual Assault Unit (CASA) has arrested an adult male regarding a sexual assault investigation involving a young girl in Oakville.

From July 2021 to September 2021, the male suspect communicated with a 14-year-old girl via Snapchat, an online messaging app. In late September 2021, the suspect transported the young girl to a residence in Oakville and sexually assaulted her.

On January 17, 2022, police arrested Diego Nunez (22) of Oakville. He has been charged with:

Luring a Child

Sexual Assault

Sexual Interference

Invitation to Sexual Touching

Nunez was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Nunez has several online profiles (Snapchat, Instagram, Twitch, Steam and GitHub) and goes by the names "xxuegoo" or "xxuegoo diego".

Please note: a person charged is considered innocent unless they are found guilty by a court of law.

Police believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to contact the CASA Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 8970.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Sexual assault is any touching of another person without their consent where the touching is of a sexual nature or where the sexual integrity of the victim is violated. A sexual assault can range from unwanted touching to sexual assault involving penetration.

There is no statute of limitation regarding reporting a sexual assault. This means that no matter how long ago the sexual assault happened, you can still report it to the police for investigation.

Victims of violence and/or sexual assault can contact the Halton Regional Police Service Victim Services Unit at 905-825-4777 for support.