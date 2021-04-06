Oakville man charged with multiple human trafficking offences

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has arrested and charged a suspect connected with a human trafficking investigation. The survivor in this investigation was trafficked over the past year within the Halton region.

On March 30, 2021, a 29-year-old man from Oakville was arrested and has been charged with:

Procuring

Trafficking In Persons

Receive Material Benefit - Human Trafficking

Receive Material Benefit – Sexual Services

Withholding or Destroying Identity Documents

Forcible Confinement

Sexual Assault

Assault

Fail to Comply Release Order (two counts)

Theft Under $5000

The suspect was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police believe there may be additional victims regarding this investigation and are asking anyone who has come into contact with the suspect (name available on HRPS website) or has information to contact our Human Trafficking Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 5331.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

The Halton Regional Police Service firmly believes that every person has the right to feel safe in our community.

What is human trafficking?

Human trafficking can include recruiting, harbouring or controlling a person's movements using force, physical or psychological coercion, or deception. Traffickers often make victims do the labour (e.g., domestic, physical, and manual labour) or sexual services.

How does trafficking impact a victim?

Every stage of the trafficking process can involve physical, sexual, and psychological abuse and violence, deprivation and torture, the forced use of substances, manipulation, economic exploitation, and abusive working and living conditions. (Source: United Nations Global Initiative to Fight Human Trafficking, 2008)

Victims of human trafficking can experience devastating psychological effects during and after their trafficking experience. Many survivors may end up experiencing post-traumatic stress, difficulty in relationships, depression, memory loss, anxiety, fear, guilt, shame, and other severe forms of mental trauma.

What should I do if I think someone is a victim of trafficking?

If there is immediate danger or suspect someone is being trafficked, we urge you to call 9-1-1. You may also call the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010.

The Halton Collaborative Against Human Trafficking

The Halton Regional Police Service is a member of the Halton Collaborative Against Human Trafficking and several other stakeholders and agencies. This Collaborative is dedicated to providing services and support to those who have experienced Human Trafficking in Halton and surrounding regions. Local organizations such as Sexual Assault and Violence Intervention Services (SAVIS) of Halton can provide first response care and support to victims of human trafficking.?

Where can a victim or survivor turn for support?

The following is a list of valuable support services and resources in the Halton Region for victims of violence and/or sexual assault:

PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.

Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not publish the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service typically posts suspect(s) name(s) on their website.