Oakville man charged with voyeurism

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is conducting a lengthy investigation that has already resulted in numerous voyeurism charges and is looking to identify additional victims.

On July 4, 2021, police were called to the Walmart on Fairview Street in Burlington for reports of a male suspect using a cell phone to take video under the dress of an unaware female victim in the store.

The victim had no previous contact or relationship with the suspect.

Through a lengthy investigation, police were able to identify the suspect, and on January 28, 2022, Ali Rabia (38) of Oakville was arrested and charged with one count of Voyeurism.

At the time of Rabia's arrest, police also executed a search warrant at his residence. As a result of evidence obtained, Rabia has since been charged with an additional four counts of Voyeurism.

The additional female victim identified by police was known to Rabia and was filmed on multiple occasions without her knowledge.

Investigators have evidence of additional victims who may or may not know Rabia and are looking to identify them.

Any persons who suspect they may have been a victim or have information regarding this investigation are asked to contact Detective Constable Lanaya Greco of the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905 825 4777 ext. 2334.

Witnesses and victims can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.