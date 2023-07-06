Oakville man dies jumping from burning building

× Expand J. Potoma Emergency services respond to a fire at Queen Mary Drive apartment in Oakville on July 5, 2023

A local man has died after he jumped nearly 12 storeys from an Oakville apartment building. The unit he jumped from was on fire, and investigators say it's possible he jumped to escape the flames.

Early yesterday morning, July 5, 2023, emergency crews responded to calls of an apartment unit fire on the 11th floor of an apartment complex on Queen Mary Drive (near Lakeshore Road West and Kerr Street.) The incident took place just before 6 a.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, Halton Police said an adult male was located on the grass outside the building. He was transported to hospital but was later pronounced dead.

At the request of the family, the identity of the victim is not being released.

Halton Cst. Ryan Anderson says that police are, "investigating whether the male would have fallen or jumped from the balcony or window."

Images on social media from the scene show one of the apartment building's unit windows burnt out and shattered. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Fire Marshals have opened an investigation into the incident in conjunction with Halton Police.

Oakville Fire Chief Paul Boissoneault said in a statement late last night that yesterday was, "a very busy and challenging day for our personnel. They exemplified professionalism and work ethic in the truest form of public service."

Both Halton Police and Oakville Fire did not respond to Oakville News' requests for additional information on this story ahead of publication.

Nolan Machan and Tyler Collins contributed additional reporting to this story.