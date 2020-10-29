Man in Oakville Faces Numerous Charges After Break In

× Expand Photo: OpenSourceMaps

​At approximately 1:20 am on October 28, 2020, the Halton Regional Police Service was contacted by a citizen regarding a male who was observed on video surveillance spray painting the lenses of several surveillance cameras in the area of Sherwood Heights Drive and Will Scarlett Drive in Oakville.

This resident intersection is immediately south of two large commercial areas around the QEW and Winston Churchill Boulevard.

Police responded to the area and were able to locate and arrest the suspect. Investigation revealed that the suspect was responsible for a break in to a storage facility in the area.

An Oakville man (46) has been charged with:

Break and Enter – Commit

Mischief Under $5000 (4 counts)

Trespassing at Night

Disguise with Intent

Fail to Comply with Release Order (4 counts)

Fail to Comply with Probation Order (4 counts)

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Constable Shane Glenfield of the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2263.

PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.

Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not publish the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service does typically post suspect(s) name(s) on their website.