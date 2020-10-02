Oakville man faces child pornography charges

​The Halton Regional Police Service - Internet Child Exploitation Unit (I.C.E.) was made aware of a user that that was accessing child sexual abuse material on the internet.

As a result of this investigation a 57 year old man from Oakville, Ontario was arrested on October 2, 2020 and charged with:

Possession of Child Pornography (2 counts)

Access Child Pornography

Obstruct Police

The accused was held pending a bail hearing.

Anyone who may have any additional information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Todd Martin at 905-465-8983 or D/Cst. Kathy Walker at 905-465-8986 of the Halton Regional Police - Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

These investigations have been funded and made possible through a grant from the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers "See Something? Hear Something? Know Something?" Contact "Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.

Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not publish the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service does typically post suspect(s) name(s) on their website.