Oakville man missing since January 1st

HRPS Michael Stone

The Halton Regional Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Oakville man.

31-year-old Michael Stone was last seen on foot in the area of Queens Avenue in Oakville, Ontario on Friday, January 1, 2021. Queens Avenue is located in the neighbourhood of College Park.

Description of Michael Stone

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 200 lbs

Build: medium

Hair: shaved

Distinguishing marks: “karma” tattooed on his left wrist

He was last seen wearing a gradient zip-up sweater, black jogging pants, and tan running shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Halton Regional Police Service at 905-825-44777.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

