Oakville man missing since March 28

HRPS Robert Moreton

Halton Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating an Oakville man who has been missing for over three weeks.

Robert Moreton (58) of Oakville was last seen on March 28, 2023, at the Holiday Inn, at 2525 Wyecroft Road (QEW and Bronte Road), in Oakville, Ontario.

Robert Moreton's description:

Male

White

Approximately 5'10" tall,

160 lbs

average build

Short brown hair,

brown eyes

He was last seen wearing blue work pants, a blue and black square jacket, a baseball hat and running shoes.

HRPS The e-bike Mr. Moreton rides

Robert rides a red, sport bike-style e-bike for transportation.

Anyone with information about Robert or his possible whereabouts is asked to contact police through 9-1-1 or via the non-emergency line at 905-825-4777.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Halton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

A person can be reported missing at any time – there is no 24-hour waiting period. If you are concerned for someone's immediate safety, call 9-1-1. Otherwise, you can report a person as missing to the Halton Regional Police Service by calling the non-emergency number 905-825-4777.