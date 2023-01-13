Oakville man pockets $100,000 from Lotto Max

× Expand Ontario Lottery Corporation Pablo Herrero Jimenez wins $100,000

Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Pablo Herrero Jimenez of Oakville. He matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in the exact order on Nov. 25, 2022, LOTTO MAX draw to win $100,000!

Pablo, 50, said he is a regular lottery player and normally plays LOTTO MAX and ENCORE.

“When I discovered my win, I was completely speechless,” shared Pablo while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “I went out to my car, so I had a private place to scream! I was so excited in that moment.”

Pablo said he called his mother, who lives in Spain, to share the big news, but she thought he was joking.

“I went to visit my mom in Spain to prove to her I won in person!” he said. “I’m the second in my family to win the lottery – my uncle, who lives in Spain, has won before.”

Since he’s already travelled to Spain to visit his mother after discovering his win, Pablo said he will be putting the rest into the bank.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shell on Rebecca Street in Oakville.