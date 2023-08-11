Oakville man charged with stunt driving in Chatsworth

OPP 127 km/h in a 50 km/h zone

An Oakville man was stopped by Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) for speeding on Highway 10 in Chatsworth, a town/village in Grey County.

The OPP officers clocked the man’s speed at 127 km/h. He was driving in a 50 km/h zone, which puts his speed more than 70 km/h over the speed limit.

As a result, the 39-year-old driver from Oakville was charged with speeding and stunt driving.

He will also have his licence suspended for 30 days, and his vehicle impounded for 14 days. He will have to show up at the Provincial Offences Court in Owen Sound on Sept. 20.