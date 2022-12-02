Oakville man wins $1 million with Lotto Max

× Expand OLG

Oakville man Mijo Broz is the town's newest millionaire! Broz won a MAXMILLIONS prize worth $1 million (part of Lotto Max) on the in the October 21, 2022 Lotto Max drawing.

Mijo, 56, says he's been a regular player of Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 for many years.

"This is my biggest win," he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. "I checked my tickets using the OLG App, and when I saw the Big Winner screen, I thought, 'Holy cow!'"

"I was shocked," he continues. "My heart was beating fast. I told my mom, and she was so excited and happy for me!"

"I will share this win with family, use some to accelerate my retirement and think about getting a new car," Mijo concluded. "It still hasn't sunk in yet."

The winning ticket was purchased at SJ Convenience Store on Windward Drive in Grimsby.

OLG is booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. OLG strongly encourages those with claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 to submit them online or mail them in. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options.

OLG says that Lotto Max players in Ontario have won over $7.4 billion since 2009, including 95 jackpot wins and 841 MAXMILLIONS prizes. Lotto Max is $5 per play and draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.