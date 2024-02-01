Oakville man wins $100,000 with scratch ticket

× Expand OLG

An Oakville man recently won a $100,000 jackpot prize from an instant scratch ticket.

41-year-old Navjit Badwal won the $100,000 prize with an INSTANT GOLD PURSUIT scratch ticket he bought last week at Oakville's Preserve Convenience on Preserve Drive.

Badwal is "an occasional lottery player", and says he saw a GOLD PURSUIT advertisement on the lottery terminal when he decided to purchase a ticket. Little did he know he'd win one of the 50 top prizes offered and hit the big time.

"I was checking my ticket on the OLG app and was surprised when I saw the Big Winner screen," says Badwal. "I thought maybe it was a glitch. I scanned it a couple more times and spent the rest of the evening processing it."

"The next day I took my ticket to the store - It was surreal."

Navjit said the whole experience has been "exciting and unreal." He plans to invest for his future and put some aside for fun: "Maybe a European adventure to see more of the world."

"Until you’re at the Prize Centre, you still wonder if it’s true. I could get used to this!" he laughed.

INSTANT GOLD PURSUIT tickets retail for $25, offering a cumulative 50 unique top prizes of $100,000.

Congratulations Navjit!