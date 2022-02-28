Oakville man wins $22 million Lotto MAX

× Expand OLG Garry Myles of Oakville, Ontario win $22M in Lotto Max Jan. 18, 2022 draw.

Garry says he signed up for a lottery subscription on OLG.ca so he would never miss a draw.

“I have been buying lottery tickets occasionally for about 20 years, but I had a tendency to forget to purchase tickets ahead of the draws, so I signed up for the lottery subscription on OLG.ca two years ago,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

“When I received an email that morning, it looked different than the ones I’ve received in the past. At first, I thought I won $22 and a Free Play, which I thought was an odd amount to win,” he recalled.

“Then I looked again, and I thought I saw $22,000. I kept looking at it and counted all the digits – that’s when I realized I won the jackpot!”

The 56-year-old IT employee said that same morning was his wife’s 50th birthday. “She was wondering why I screamed, so I called her over, showed her the screen and said, ‘Happy Birthday!’ and in the blink of an eye our lives changed for the better.”

Garry said he was numb with shock.

“It was a surreal moment. Everyone dreams about winning the lottery but I’m pretty sure no one expects it. It’s unbelievable to think I am the guy whose dreams will come true,” he smiled.

Garry and his wife shared the news with their kids by bringing them to the computer and asking them to click on the link.

“They were astonished – I won’t repeat some of the words that they used,” he laughed.

Paying off his mortgage, sharing with family and travelling are all on Garry’s to-do list.

“I’d love to start with a relaxing trip to the beach then I will explore Europe and re-discover music in Vienna, spend some time in Prague, and experience a musical Scottish tattoo,” he shared.

“Thinking about receiving a cheque for $22 million makes me giggle. I don’t know if being a multimillionaire will fully sink in until I’ve done something big, like pay off my mortgage,” he concluded.

Garry’s $22 million LOTTO MAX jackpot win is one of the largest prizes won with a ticket purchased on OLG.ca. A $21 million jackpot from Sept. 21, 2021, LOTTO 6/49 draw was also won with a ticket purchased on OLG.ca.