Oakville montessori school principal arrested for child pornography

The Halton Regional Police Service – Internet Child Exploitation Unit (I.C.E.) has arrested a 58 year old male from Oakville, Ontario in relation to a child pornography investigation.

The suspect was arrested on October 7, 2020, and charged with:

Possession of Child Pornography (2 counts)

Access Child Pornography

The suspect is currently employed as the Principal / Headmaster at the Willowglen Montessori School in Oakville. The above listed charges do not pertain to incidents that occurred at the school.

Willowglen Montessori is located at 2690 Westoak Trails Blvd just west of Third Line north of Upper Middle Road West in Oakville, Ontario.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

The Willowglen Montessori School is a privately owned daycare facility operating under licencing and governance by the Ministry of Education. The Ministry of Education has been notified and will be conducting an investigation in conjunction with the Children's Aid Society.

Anyone who may have any additional information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Todd Martin 905-465-8983 of the Halton Regional Police Service -Internet Child Exploitation Unit (I.C.E.).

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers "See Something? Hear Something? Know Something?" Contact "Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

These investigations have been funded and made possible through a grant from the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services.

Cybertip.ca is Canada's national tip line for reporting the online sexual exploitation of children. Tips from the public can help protect children from sexual abuse. Canadians are encouraged to report concerns to Cybertip.ca if someone they know may be victimizing children online. For more information on addressing child victimization or to report concerns visit cybertip.ca.​

PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.

Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not published the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service does typically post suspect(s) name(s) on their website.