Oakville motorcyclist dies in head-on collision

On Wednesday afternoon, June 7, 2023, at approximately 1:40 p.m., EMS were called to a head-on collision in Bronte.

The accident involved two passenger vehicles and a motorcycle around Lakeshore Road West and Windsor Gate. The accident closed down Lakeshore Road for several hours as the collision reconstruction unit continued the investigation.

Halton police's preliminary investigation revealed that a head-on collision occurred between the rider of a Vespa travelling west and the driver of an eastbound Nissan Rogue. One other vehicle also sustained damage.

The 58-year-old Oakville man driving the Vespa was rushed to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, where doctors pronounced he had died.

Christian Cardinali, the 25-year-old Burlington driver of the Nissan Rogue, was arrested and subsequently charged with dangerous and impaired driving, which resulted in death.

Police request witnesses who have not yet provided a statement to contact the HRPS collision reconstruction unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065.