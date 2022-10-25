Oakville motorcyclist dies in crash on Trafalgar Road

× Expand HRPS Halton Police

A 22-year-old Oakville motorcyclist died last night following a fatal collision on Trafalgar Road.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Trafalgar Road and Iroquois Shore Road around 1 a.m. on October 22. A motorcycle heading northbound on Trafalgar Road collided with an automobile, heading southbound, attempting to turn left onto Iroquois Shore Road.

The motorcycle rider, a 22-year-old man from Oakville, was pronounced dead despite efforts to save his life. A 29-year-old female, also from Oakville, was the driver of the automobile; she received minor injuries.

Speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the investigation.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit took charge of the investigation "due to the nature of the collision."

Although witnesses were present when the accident took place, HRPS would like "to speak with anyone else who witnessed the collision (and did not remain on scene) or may have dashcam video in the area at the time of the collision."

If you witnessed the collision, or have information, you can contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065.

You can also submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visiting www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.