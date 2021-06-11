Oakville moves into Step 1 of Ontario's reopening plan

The Town of Oakville is happy to welcome you back as we move, along with the rest of Ontario, into Step 1 of the provincial re-opening plan starting Friday, June 11, 2021. The Roadmap to Reopen is a three-step plan to safely and cautiously reopen the province and gradually lift public health measures. Step 1 focuses on resuming outdoor activities with gatherings of no more than ten (10) people, where the risk of transmission is lower.

The Town of Oakville will continue to take a gradual approach to reopening services and facilities. This approach allows the necessary measures to be in place to ensure the safety of staff and residents.

"Thanks to the efforts of our community and our vaccination uptake, public health trends have improved and we can look forward to a safe and gradual reopening of the province," said Mayor Rob Burton.

"As we resume participating in more outdoor activities, outdoor dining and the opening of non-essential retail I encourage everyone to do so safely by following all public health measures and supporting local."

Here is what is opening in Step 1 and when:

Outdoor pools

On Friday, June 11, Oakville will open its outdoor pools. Swimmers can pre-book their swim times using Active Oakville starting Thursday, June 10 at 9 a.m.

Spaces are limited to comply with safety guidelines and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Only pre-registered customers will be admitted.

ServiceOakville

The ServiceOakville counter at Town Hall will reopen on Monday, June 14.

All other service counters within Town Hall remain closed.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to continue using the town’s online services when possible.

Outdoor fitness

Outdoor fitness classes will resume Monday, June 14 at the following locations: Glen Abbey, Iroquois Ridge, Queen Elizabeth Park, Oakville Trafalgar and River Oaks community centres.

Participants can pre-book classes using Active Oakville as of Thursday, June 10 at 9 a.m. Spaces are limited to comply with safety guidelines and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Only pre-registered customers will be admitted. At this time, indoor recreation and culture programs are not open.

Permits are available for local fitness studios, businesses and instructors to conduct small-scale fitness activities in area parks, subject to public health guidelines. Contact [email protected] for details.

Day camps

Summer day camps begin Wednesday, June 30. The town will be providing more than 700 additional camp spaces to support Oakville families on waitlists and those still considering camp options.

Registration for new CampOAK spaces will open on Tuesday, June 15 at 3 p.m. Visit the Summer Camps page for details.

Sports fields

Permits for local community sport organizations, governed by a provincial or national sport body are available, for training only, with approved health and safety protocols in place. No gameplay or scrimmage activity is permitted at this time.

Contact [email protected] for details.

Community gardens

Time restrictions to access community gardens will be removed beginning Monday, June 14. Gardeners will still be required to register online for contact tracing and screening purposes.

Event permits

Special Event applications will be accepted starting July 5, 2021 for events taking place on or after August 3, 2021 in compliance with all provincial and regional health and safety guidelines.

We continue to offer virtual events you can enjoy safely from the comfort of home. Contact [email protected] for more information.

for more information. Civil marriage ceremonies can be booked with the Clerk’s department starting June 11, for ceremonies taking place on or after July 8, 2021.

Additional changes to town programs and services as a result of the Province’s phased reopening plan will be posted on the town’s COVID-19 Information page and Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

While the provincial stay-at-home order expired on June 2, 2021, residents are reminded that all public health measures remain in effect. This means you should continue to maintain a two-metre distance from those outside your household and wear a mask when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

