Oakville's municipal candidates for 2022 election

The deadline has passed for individuals interested in running for an elected position on Oakville's town council. Only four councillors and one ward were unopposed.

Unopposed candidates are Ward 2's Town Councillor Ray Chisholm and Town and Regional Councillor Cathy Duddeck, Ward 3 Town and Regional Councillor Janet Haslett-Theall, and Ward 6 Town and Regional Councillor Tom Adams.

Prior to this Dave Gittings held the position of Town and Regional Councillor for Ward 3, but Gittings and Theall decided to switch roles.

The uncontested councillors will be officially re-elected on Monday, Aug. 22 at 4:00 p.m.

It will not be until Oct. 24 that voters will determine who will make up the rest of Oakville's town council.

Oakville News will provide separate releases for school trustee and regional chair candidates.

Oakville candidates for municipal election 2022

Candidate names are linked to their campaign websites available at the time of publication.

Mayor

Rob Burton - incumbent

Julia Hanna

Jack Kukolic

Ward One

Town Councillor

Town and Regional Councillor

Sean O'Meara - incumbent

JD Meany

Ward Two - both incumbents acclaimed

Ward Three

Town Councillor

Dave Gittings - incumbent

Dyanne Dumas

Town and Regional Councillor acclaimed

Ward Four

Town Councillor

Peter Longo - incumbent

Gordon Brennan

Town and Regional Councillor

Allan Elgar - incumbent

Gilbert Jubinville

Ward Five

Town Councillor

Marc Grant - incumbent

Angela Parsons

Michael Reid

Pierre Sauvageot

Town and Regional Councillor

Jeff Knoll - incumbent

Alicia Bedford

Ward Six

Town Councillor

Natalia Lishchyna - incumbent

Lama Aggad

Town and Regional Councillor acclaimed

Ward Seven

Town Councillor - no incumbent

Town and Regional Councillor