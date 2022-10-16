Update: Oakville's municipal candidates for 2022 election

Town of Oakville
Town council meeting
The deadline has passed for individuals interested in running for an elected position on Oakville's town council. Only four councillors and one ward were unopposed.
Unopposed candidates are Ward 2's Town Councillor Ray Chisholm and Town and Regional Councillor Cathy Duddeck, Ward 3 Town and Regional Councillor Janet Haslett-Theall, and Ward 6 Town and Regional Councillor Tom Adams.
Prior to this Dave Gittings held the position of Town and Regional Councillor for Ward 3, but Gittings and Theall decided to switch roles.
The uncontested councillors will be officially re-elected on Monday, Aug. 22 at 4:00 p.m.
It will not be until Oct. 24 that voters will determine who will make up the rest of Oakville's town council.
Oakville News will provide separate releases for school trustee and regional chair candidates.
Oakville candidates for municipal election 2022
Candidate names are linked to their campaign websites - last updated Oct 16, 2022.
Mayor
- Rob Burton - incumbent
- Julia Hanna
- Jack Kukolic
Ward One
Town Councillor
- Beth Robertson - incumbent
- John Florio
- Jonathan McNeice
- Oliver Vadas
Town and Regional Councillor
- Sean O'Meara - incumbent
- JD Meany
Ward Two - both incumbents acclaimed
Ward Three
Town Councillor
- Dave Gittings - incumbent
- Dyanne Dumas - no longer running - but name is still on the ballot.
Town and Regional Councillor acclaimed
Ward Four
Town Councillor
- Peter Longo - incumbent
- Gordon Brennan
Town and Regional Councillor
- Allan Elgar - incumbent
- Gilbert Jubinville
Ward Five
Town Councillor
- Marc Grant - incumbent
- Angela Parsons
- Michael Reid
- Pierre Sauvageot
Town and Regional Councillor
- Jeff Knoll - incumbent
- Alicia Bedford
Ward Six
Town Councillor
- Natalia Lishchyna - incumbent
- Lama Aggad
Town and Regional Councillor acclaimed
Ward Seven
Town Councillor - no incumbent
- Nabil Bin Arif
- Kashif Chaudry
- Faryal Ghazanfar
- Amir Henry
- Shahab Khan
- Gregory Park
- Ajay Rosha
- Melody Wong-Gonsalves
- Scott Xie
Town and Regional Councillor
- Pavan Parmar - incumbent
- Nav Nanda