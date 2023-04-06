Oakville murder investigation results in three arrests

× Expand HRPS

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) arrested three suspects in connection to a murder investigation in Oakville.

On Aug. 19, 2022, at approximately 1:00 a.m., the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) was called to the area of Belt Lane and Littlefield Road in Oakville following numerous reports of suspected gunshots.

Upon police arrival, two victims - one male and one female - were located suffering from gunshot wounds. The male party was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the female victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle shortly after the shooting.

The male homicide victim was identified as 27- year-old Arman Dhillon of Alberta. The adult female, who was in the company of the deceased victim, survived the shooting but sustained life-altering injuries.

On April 4, the Halton Regional Police Service, with the support and assistance of the Peel Regional Police and the Hamilton Police Service, carried out simultaneous search warrant operations at three different locations in the Greater Toronto Area.

During this operation, three males were arrested and charged in relation to the murder of Arman Dhillon.

Each of the following suspects was charged with First Degree Murder and Attempted Murder.

30-year-old Joseph Richard Whitlock of Pickering

29-year-old Karn Veer Sandhu of Edmonton

25-year-old Kulvir Bhatia of Calgary

None of the accused were on release for violent crime at the time of the murder.

Halton Police added, "This homicide was a targeted and planned murder that crossed provincial lines as part of a larger criminal-based conflict."

"This was a terrifying event for the residents of this community. Fortunately, no other persons were injured as a result. The Halton Regional Police Service will relentlessly investigate all acts of gun violence," said HRPS Deputy Chief Jeff Hill.

Due to a publication ban, the HRPS will not able to share any additional details regarding this investigation.

Anyone with information or video of the area is asked to contact the Homicide Unit tip line at 905-825-4776.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Halton Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

