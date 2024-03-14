Oakville music retailer to close doors on March 24 after 20 years

× Expand Ben Brown

The Beat Goes On, a music and entertainment retailer, has announced the closure of its Oakville location at 300 North Service Road West. The decision comes as the lease on the property expires, and market dynamics make it unsustainable to continue operations in the current space.

President John Rocchetta cited the evolving commercial landscape, noting that while small retail space is in high demand, larger retail and office spaces are facing decreased demand. "Our store is too small," Rocchetta said. "We basically weren't going to pay the rents going forward of what the market dictated."

The Beat Goes On sells a selection of music, movies, games, and more, including vinyl records, CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and various entertainment memorabilia.

The Oakville store, the fifth or sixth shop to ever open for The Beat Goes On, has served the community for approximately 20 years. However, faced with rising rent costs and market pressures, the decision to close was made. "That's our smallest location, and for the lease rates going forward, it made no business sense," says Rocchetta.

The Oakville closure is an anomaly for the company, The Beat Goes On will continue to operate eight locations across Ontario, with its Burlington store being the closest alternative to Oakville. "It's sad to go over that long distance," Rocchetta said. "The staff was fantastic, customers were great, but unfortunately, we had to make a business decision."

In a statement released on X (formerly Twitter), The Beat Goes On announced, "The store will remain open until March 24th to give customers the opportunity to stop in and visit, as well as pick up any orders they may have in the shop. During this time, we will be offering 15% off all used CDs, DVDs, and Blu-rays at this location only."

Customers can also shop online at beatgoeson.com.