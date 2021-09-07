Oakville NDP candidates to host series of online "Town Halls"

× Expand Oakville and Oakville North-Burlington NDP

The Oakville and Oakville North-Burlington NDP announced today they are holding several online "Town Hall" in the next two weeks to "reach more voters" during this federal election campaign.

"Campaigning under COVID is so different. We need to stay safe and practice social distancing," said Oakville riding candidate Jerome Adamo. "So instead of going door to door all the time, we’re bringing voters to us through Zoom online, and everyone is invited."

A joint press release says that each Town Hall event will run 90 minutes long and will take place on Zoom. All events will be attended by both Adamo and Oakville North - Burlington candidate Lenaee Dupuis.

"This is a great way to meet voters," said Dupuis. "We have an outstanding lineup of special guest speakers who are experts in their fields, and I am looking forward to engaging with our voters and answering their questions on important issues like housing, medicare and climate change."

Here is the schedule for their upcoming five events. Links to pre-register for each event are available under each title. Every event begins at 7 p.m. on its scheduled night.

Tuesday, September 7: Meet the Candidates Town Hall, featuring Jerome Adamo and Lenaee Dupuis.

Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMtdeCspjIrGNTNqsac9uFefU18-xON2g6l.

Thursday, September 9: Housing Town Hall, featuring Jerome Adamo and Lenaee Dupuis, with special guest speaker Larry McKenzie, an affordable, non-profit housing activist.

Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMvduqqrTgpG9X41h_3TrwX-qyBoDzcVJSp.

Sunday, September 12: Medicare for All Session, featuring Jerome Adamo and Lenaee Dupuis, with guest speaker Dr. Hal Berman, MD FRCPC, specialist in internal medicine and palliative care, and NDP Candidate from Willowdale.

Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZckcuCspjouEtGR4YluVcvhPsyjvxpW0ESH.

Tuesday, September 14: Town Hall on climate change, clean water and the green economy, featuring Jerome Adamo and Lenaee Dupuis, with special guest speaker Hart Jansson, Halton Action for Climate Action Now (HACEN).

Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZElduyprTItE9FhHkxtxKD5Gif9ZuRx4iUq.

Thursday, September 16: Town Hall on Affordability, featuring Jerome Adamo and Lenaee Dupuis.

Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0pf-mupz8jHNO8x8tJOWdG7AzoOf7kpgNM.

Voters from both ridings can email [email protected] for more information.

Both Adamo and Dupuis "are excited about Jagmeet Singh and the federal NDP’s recent surge in national opinion polling," according to a joint press release issued over the weekend.

"The numbers are looking very good for us," says Adamo. "Both Lenaee and I want to make history and have New Democrats elected to Ottawa from Oakville and Oakville North-Burlington for the very first time."